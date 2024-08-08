Contrasting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $2.20 billion 0.56 $126.90 million $2.35 13.29 TH International $221.94 million 0.45 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.82

Analyst Ratings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 110.42%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than TH International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 4.48% 48.50% 3.47% TH International -53.46% N/A -20.48%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.