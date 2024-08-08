Contrasting Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.20% 25.35% 4.39% Safe and Green Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and Safe and Green Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $155.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Safe and Green Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $4.43 billion 1.45 $65.54 million $2.05 64.17 Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Safe and Green Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

