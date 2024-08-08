Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.97 ($0.06), with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).
Comptoir Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Comptoir Group Company Profile
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
