Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 3.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 15,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,607,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 2,645,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 1,048,580 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

