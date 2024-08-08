Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 7,017,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,412,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 9.0 %

About Clover Health Investments

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

