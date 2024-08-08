Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues Earnings Results

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $910.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.10. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

