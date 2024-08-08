Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $1,274,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $44,853,289. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,080. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.