Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 6.8%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 106,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 174,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

