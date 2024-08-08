Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,592. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

