Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Clarivate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,862. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.