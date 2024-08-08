Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.58.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

