ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Buys $27,250.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

