ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Buys $27,250.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ COFS opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
