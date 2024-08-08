China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.38

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

