Chewy’s (CHWY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 456,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

