Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.
Chemours Stock Down 4.8 %
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
