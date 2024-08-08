Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Chegg has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.