Chad Patterson Purchases 280 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson bought 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $20,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

