CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 8,423,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.