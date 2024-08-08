CGN Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.82. 235,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,647. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.