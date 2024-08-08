CGN Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 522 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $115,135,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $412.18. 483,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $412.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.77.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.