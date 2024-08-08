Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.91.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. 8,151,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Celsius by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $3,402,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

