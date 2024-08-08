Celo Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,557,304 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

