CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $23.52 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,112.84 or 0.99446869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03009188 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,899,360.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

