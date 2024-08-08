Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

