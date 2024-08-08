Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $218.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $194.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $202.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,725 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.