Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $376.00 at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $385.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.38.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.21. 589,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,175. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.