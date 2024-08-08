Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $10.37 on Thursday, reaching $336.17. 2,267,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

