Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

