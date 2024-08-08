Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. 3,026,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,978. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CARR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

