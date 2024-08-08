CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 2.1 %

CarMax stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.