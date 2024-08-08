CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$232.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.6 million. CarGurus also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 1,420,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,617. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

