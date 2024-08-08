CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.9 %

CarGurus stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

