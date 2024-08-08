Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

