Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

