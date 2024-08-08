Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Camtek Stock Down 0.6 %

CAMT stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

