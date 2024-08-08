California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

California Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

California Resources stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 1,323,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on California Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.