Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $318.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

