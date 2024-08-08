Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get Cactus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,182.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 108,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.