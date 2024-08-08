Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 19,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. Cabot has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

