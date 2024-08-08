Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CFO Erica Mclaughlin Sells 23,274 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.23. 458,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cabot by 17.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.