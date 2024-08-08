BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $172.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.8 %

IPAR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.69. 32,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,235. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $32,493,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

