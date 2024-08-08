Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 64,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the average volume of 10,926 call options.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $6,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of BMBL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,142,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

