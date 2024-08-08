Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 5074697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 1,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 211,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

