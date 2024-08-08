Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 502,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.