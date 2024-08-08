Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.27.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.