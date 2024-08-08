BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.20

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.20 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 130.45 ($1.67), with a volume of 13161466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.90 ($1.74).

BT Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 724.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Get BT Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,541.98). In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £266,039.58 ($339,986.68). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,541.98). Insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.