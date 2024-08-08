Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

Bruker Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 288,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.