Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.
Bruker Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of BRKR stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 288,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.
Bruker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bruker
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.