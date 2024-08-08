Brookfield Business Partners’ (BBU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of BBU opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

