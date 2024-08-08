Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

