Brokers Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn $11.52 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $152.86 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

