Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $49.38

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 503.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 158.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 454,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.81 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

